Woman hears knock at her door before being shot, Fresno police say. Cops seek shooter

A woman was struck by gunfire early Tuesday morning at her Fresno home, according to police.

The shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. at North Fruit and West Simpson avenues, according to Fresno police Lt. Henry Garcia. Police received a four-round electronic Shotspotter notification.

When officers arrived, they found a woman in her 40s with two gunshot wounds, which were to her upper body and hand.

She was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries, police said. Her condition was not known, but Garcia said she was speaking to detectives.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting, Garcia said, but police suspect a woman was possibly the shooter.

Detectives were canvassing for surveillance video in the area and possible witnesses as detectives sought answers to why the shooting happened.

Garcia said the victim heard a knock on her front door and went to answer it when shots were fired before.

Detectives were trying to determine if the shooter fired from inside or outside a vehicle, Garcia said.

It’s unknown if the victim knows the shooter. Garcia said the victim was with her brother in the home.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.

Officers investigate the scene where a woman was struck by gunfire Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at her Fresno home near Fruit and Simpson avenues, according to police.