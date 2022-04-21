Woman held against her will in Fort Worth storage unit, police say

A woman, who was living in a Fort Worth storage unit after leaving an abusive situation, was later held against her will in the unit and had to be rescued by police Wednesday night.

Fort Worth police said they were called to Pollard Self Storage, located at 2309 Pollard St., around 9:15 p.m., after a report that a woman was being held in one of the storage units.

Responding officers and firefighters were able to find her, and upon further investigation, police learned that the woman was living with the suspect prior to inhabiting the storage unit.

“The suspect had previously physically assaulted the victim, who had moved out of the residence and taken up residence in the storage unit,” police said. “The suspect located the victim in the storage unit, closed the door and secured it from the outside, restraining the victim against her will. The victim was treated at the scene and released.”

There’s no suspect in custody as of Thursday morning, but police said two reports, including assault with bodily injury and unlawful restraint, were filed. The investigation remains ongoing by the police department’s family unit.