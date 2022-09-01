Woman held and beaten in man’s home escapes to a neighbor for help, Oklahoma cops say

A woman who was held against her will and beaten in a man’s home managed to escape, according to authorities in Oklahoma.

She ran to a neighbor’s home for help in the “early morning hours” of Aug. 27, according to an Aug. 31 news release from the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

Responding deputies “saw injuries all over the woman’s body,” authorities said.

In an interview, she told deputies that the man kept her in his home the night of Aug. 26 and “beat her with belts, cords, speaker wire and his hands,” according to the news release.

The communications director for the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, Casey Roebuck, said the man and woman appeared to have a “prior romantic relationship,” according to KOKI.

“This is an extreme incident of domestic violence, but we’re so grateful in this case that she was able to get help from a neighbor and was rescued from the situation,” she told the outlet.

The 33-year-old Bixby man was arrested and charged with kidnapping and domestic assault with a dangerous weapon, officials said. He’s being held in the Tulsa County Jail without bond.

McClatchy News reached out to the sheriff’s office for additional information.

Bixby is about 20 miles south of Tulsa.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

