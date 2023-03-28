Woman held at border after hiding six guns in her underwear

Six hand guns laid on a table

Sweden has made an “unusually large” arms seizure after stopping a woman at its border with six guns hidden in her underwear.

A Belgian couple were stopped by officers and arrested for trying to smuggle 15 weapons into Sweden, which is facing record levels of gun crime.

“Customs inspectors found a total of six weapons that the woman had hidden in her underwear. Two pistols were found in her bra and four pistols were tucked in her panties,” said Kristian Johansson, head of the customs crime unit.

“This is an unusually large seizure of weapons,” she added. “It feels incredibly good that we have managed to stop these 15 weapons from entering the country and ending up in the hands of criminal gangs.”

A large cache of weapons hidden in the car

The couple, who are in their 40s, had claimed that they were on their way to a wedding when they were stopped in a routine check.

But officers became suspicious because they had no luggage and searched the vehicle.

Nine more weapons were found behind the car’s dashboard on the Oresund Bridge linking Denmark and Sweden, where there is an epidemic of gangland shootings.

Weapons parts were also found in a specially constructed hiding place behind the car radio.

The couple have been in custody since the weapons were seized on Dec 1 and have been charged with weapons smuggling, which carries a sentence of four to seven years.

If convicted, they can expect to be deported and banned from returning to Sweden for 15 years after serving their sentence.

The woman told investigators that she hid the weapons in her underwear at the behest of her male partner and claims to know nothing about what the guns were for.

The man told officers that he had picked up the guns in Germany and was delivering them to a contact in Stockholm.

The Oresund Bridge - Niels Christian Vilmann/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty

Gangs, largely made up of first or second generation immigrants, are battling over the drugs trade in Sweden, including in the capital.

A total of 63 people were shot dead last year in traditionally liberal Sweden, a modern record for the country and an increase from the previous high of 47 in 2020.

In contrast, only four people were shot dead in Norway, another four in Denmark and just two in Finland in 2022.

Swedish voters jettisoned the Left-wing Social Democrats in elections last year and turned to Right-wing parties to address their concerns over law and order.