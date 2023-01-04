Woman held captive and assaulted for 5 days by man she met for Bumble date, TX cops say

A woman was held captive, beaten and sexually assaulted for five days by a man she met on a dating app, Texas police say.

After talking on Bumble, investigators say 21-year-old Zachary Mills picked the woman up and drove her back to his apartment in Spring on Dec. 24, according to court documents.

Mills immediately tried to have sex with the woman upon entering his apartment, but when she refused, he began beating her and biting her on the face and neck, she told investigators, according to the documents.

She tried to run but Mills stopped her every time, she said in the documents.

He sexually assaulted her, police said, and she was given no food or water over her five days of captivity. Sometimes, his “hands got tired from hitting her” and he would grab a screwdriver and bludgeon her with the handle, “causing serious bodily injury,” documents said.

Her chance to escape came Dec. 29 when Mills left the apartment to visit his father’s home. The woman picked up her clothes, dashed outside and turned to the first people she saw for help, she told police.

She had “severe bruising to both eyes, bite marks and cuts to both her throat and nose, and severe bruising to (the) majority of her body,” documents said.

Deputies went to Mills’ apartment with a warrant the following day and arrested him, the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said in a news release.

He was booked into the Harris County jail on a charge of aggravated kidnapping, with his bond set at $50,000. However, court records show Mills has been released and is under house arrest.

Police say more charges could be brought against Mills as the investigation continues.

Spring is roughly 24 miles north of downtown Houston.

