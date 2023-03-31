Woman held captive, beaten for hours before escaping Carroll County apartment, police say

A Carrollton man has been charged with kidnapping and beating a woman for hours before she escaped, according to police.

Officers say a woman with a swollen face and bruises on her face and neck showed up at Wellstar Douglas Hospital on Thursday.

She told police that she was beaten and strangled over the course of six hours inside an apartment on Lovvorn Road.

The woman told investigators that she had gotten out of the apartment, but was forced back inside.

When officers conducted a search of the apartment, they identified the suspect as Nathaniel Bernhardt, 27. Officers found over five pounds of marijuana and a gun.

Bernhardt was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

It is unclear if Bernhardt and the victim knew one another.

He is currently being held in the Carroll County Jail.

