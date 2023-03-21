Woman held for court on assault, other charges in wounding of 14-year-old boy in January

An Erie woman accused of seriously injuring a 14-year-old boy by striking him in the head with a bottle in early January is facing trial on aggravated assault and other charges.

Sade M. Moore, 33, was held for court on all charges that Erie police filed against her in the Jan. 2 incident following her preliminary hearing Monday. In addition to two counts of aggravated assault, Moore is facing a felony count of endangering the welfare of children and three misdemeanor charges.

Erie police accused Moore of injuring the boy at a residence in the 400 block of West Fifth Street on the afternoon of Jan. 2. Emergency responders were called to the residence for a medical-related incident and found the boy with a head injury, police reported after the incident.

More:Erie woman faces aggravated assault charges after boy suffers serious head injury at home

According to testimony presented at Moore's hearing, the boy was struck in the head with an object, reportedly a bottle, and was in and out of consciousness before and after he was taken to the hospital for treatment. The boy was later transferred to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh for additional treatment and remained hospitalized for a few days, an Erie police detective testified.

The detective also said the boy went back to the hospital a few days later after complaining of seizures.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Woman held for court on aggravated assault in attack on 14-year-old