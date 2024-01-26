Woman held at gunpoint, raped multiple times; three people arrested, Houma Police report

A man and woman held another woman at gunpoint while a second man raped her, Houma police report.

Jonathan Brooks, 39, was arrested and charged Jan. 25 with first-degree rape and aggravated kidnapping. Kendal Scott, 38, and Ulicia Singleton, 26, were arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping and simple battery, according to Houma Police.

Police say a 34-year-old woman went to the 100 block of High Street, where a confrontation took place. Singleton and Scott held the woman at gunpoint, and during that time Brooks raped her multiple times. The victim was later able to leave and reported the incident to police.

All three accused are from Houma, and were booked into the Terrebonne Parish jail.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Houma Police report three arrests in kidnapping, rape