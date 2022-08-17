Woman held for trial in school trespassing case

Aug. 17—TITUSVILLE — An Edinboro woman will face trial for allegedly trespassing at Maplewood High School in early June.

Michalene R. Morelli, 31, of the 200 block of Waterford Street, was ordered held for trial following a preliminary hearing Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols on Pennsylvania State Police charges of misdemeanor counts of defiant trespass and stalking, and a summary count of disorderly conduct.

Morelli is accused by state police of allegedly walking onto the grounds of the school on June 8, at around 9:51 a.m., and attempting to enter the building.

According to criminal complaint filed by police, Morelli previously had been warned that she was not allowed on school grounds with prior granted permission and continued to return to the property on multiple occasions.

On June 8, Maplewood High School was sent into a "soft lockdown," though Morelli did not gain access to the building, PENN-CREST School District Superintendent Timothy Glasspool told The Meadville Tribune following the incident. Police arrived on scene and patrolled the area around the school when Morelli was later spotted again and taken into custody.

Morelli is being held in the Crawford County jail, Saegertown, in lieu of $10,000 bond. She faces trial in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas during the January 2023 term of court.