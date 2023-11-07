Woman helped 5-year-old’s mom put his body in suitcase and drop it in woods, cops say

A Louisiana woman took a plea deal after police say she helped dispose of a 5-year-old boy’s body in a suitcase, news outlets reported.

Dawn Coleman agreed to plead guilty after being charged with aiding, inducing or causing murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and obstruction of justice, according to WTHR.

McClatchy News reached out to Coleman’s attorney for comment on Nov. 7 but did not immediately hear back.

In April 2022, a mushroom hunter came across a suspicious suitcase in a wooded area in Indiana. Inside of it, he found the body of 5-year-old Cairo Jordan, WISH reported.

After months of investigation, Cairo’s mom, Dejaune Ludie Anderson, was charged with his murder, according to WDRB.

“Something died in me when she took my son’s life,” Cairo’s dad would later write on Facebook.

According to court documents, Coleman and Anderson had previously made social media posts indicating that they believed Cairo was possessed by a demon, WTHR reported.

The day before Cairo’s body was found, court documents said that Anderson wrote on Facebook, “This is a whole demon in a child body. Why you think she need a cigarette?!! Losing energy huh! 64 years old in a child body,” according to WDRB.

Authorities said his mother also contacted a priest over Twitter to ask about an exorcism.

“I need to speak with you urgently. I have survived the death attacks from my 5-year-old throughout the 5 years he has been alive. I have been able to weaken his powers through our blood,” a message to the designated exorcist for the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, Father Vince Lampert, read, according to WTHR. The priest said he never got that message.

Coleman was arrested on Oct. 19, 2022. She told investigators that she babysat Cairo while Anderson was in jail in April. Then, when Anderson was released, the two women and child traveled together to Louisville, according to WISH.

Coleman told investigators she walked into a bedroom and saw Anderson on top of Cairo, who was face-down on the mattress. She said, “it was already done,” WTHR reported.

Coleman then said she “zipped up the suitcase with Jordan inside and Anderson placed it in the trunk of the same car that they were traveling in,” court documents said. The two then drove to Washington County, Indiana, and left the suitcase in a wooded area, according to WISH.

“God sent you to my son Cario. I know you were on another mission that day but you were lead on that path to find Cario,” Cairo’s dad wrote of the man who found him.

Officials said Jordan likely died from “an electrolyte imbalance, most likely due vomiting and diarrhea, leading to dehydration,” WDRB reported.

Coleman is set to be sentenced on Nov. 21. Anderson has not been apprehended.

