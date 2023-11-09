Woman who helped in 'brazen and egregious' addiction recovery fraud pleads guilty

PROVIDENCE – A Warwick woman pleaded guilty Thursday to defrauding government health care programs out of millions of dollars as part of a scheme run out of a Providence opioid treatment center.

Mi Ok Bruining, 63, was part of “one of the more brazen and egregious examples of health care fraud the FBI has seen here in Rhode Island in recent history,” the head of the FBI’s Boston office said in March when she and co-conspirator Michael Brier was first charged.

On Thursday in U.S. District Court, Bruining changed her plea to guilty and now faces a maximum prison sentence of 10 years behind bars, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Hubbard.

Now closed Recovery Connection Centers of America located on Wickenden St. in Providence.

Charges against Michael Brier still pending

Meanwhile charges against Brier, who ran the Wickenden Street drug addiction center, Recovery Connection Centers of America, are still pending, said a court spokesman.

Schemed worked by shortchanging patients, fully billing insurance

The scheme, officials say, relied on slashing the time of each client’s 45-minute counseling session so the agency could cram in more appointments each day – sometimes more sessions than was mathematically possible in each workday, said Hubbard.

Then, the agency billed insurers for reimbursement for each client for the full 45-minute counseling session.

Brier and Bruining imposed a strict policy that counselors see a client for no longer than 15 minutes. Workers told investigators that Bruining earned the nickname “five-minute queen” for her perfunctory, “drive by” client sessions, said Hubbard.

Sometimes clients never even had time to sit down before Bruining would usher them out the door, session complete, Hubbard said.

Bruining brushed off concerns raised by some counselors about whether what they were doing was legal.

“Do the insurance companies know clients aren’t being seen for 45 minutes?” one worker asked Bruining in an email on Nov. 9, 2019. “I just want to make sure this is all on the up and up. I don’t want to accidentally participate in fraud ....”

Bruining replied that the insurance companies were reimbursing Recovery Connection for 45-minute clinical counseling increments “regardless of whether the sessions are 15 minutes or 1 hour, so we bill as 45 minutes.”

After Hubbard summarized the facts for the court, Judge Mary S. McElroy asked Bruining: “do you admit to these facts.”

“Yes, your honor,” said Bruining.

“How do you plead?”

“Guilty.”

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 15.

