Woman helped Chester cousins hide body after drug-related SC murder, police say

A third person has been charged with helping a pair of cousins hide a body after a drug-related murder of a man in Chester County, police said.

Mary Elizabeth Muckenfuss, 30, of Chester, is charged with accessory to murder after the fact in the death of Antonio Rowvan Thompson, according to South Carolina court records and arrest warrants obtained by The Herald.

Thompson, 41, of Greenville, was sitting in an SUV north of Chester on Feb. 27 when he was shot in the head. Thompson’s body was found the next day in woods, State Law Enforcement Division agents and sheriff deputies said.

Muckenfuss helped two other people dispose of Thompson’s body, according to the warrants. Muckenfuss also tried to cover up the crime by throwing away Thompson’s cellphone, bank cards and driver’s license, according to the warrants.

Mucknefuss was arrested late Thursday by sheriff’s deputies.

Kenneth Tyrone Wherry, 46, is accused of shooting Thompson in the head, according to warrants and Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey.

Kenneth Wherry’s cousin, Lavondia Elisia Wherry, 49, who was driving the SUV, then helped Kenneth Wherry and Muckenfuss hide Thompson’s body, according to warrants. Wherry is charged with accessory to murder after the fact.

“Use of crack cocaine was an important factor that led to the death of the victim,” sheriff’s office officials said in a statement.

All three suspects are being held without bail at the Chester County jail.