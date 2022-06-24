Woman who helped rob a Port Royal McDonald’s while armed is sentenced four years later

Nearly four years after a 2018 incident where three people robbed a Port Royal McDonald’s at gunpoint, a second former fast-food worker was sentenced to prison.

Shanya Joanna Higgins, 23, pleaded guilty Friday to armed robbery for her role in the 2018 armed robbery at the 850 Parris Island Gateway McDonad’s. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to news release from the 14th Judicial Circuit.

Before 11 p.m. on July 15, 2018, a security camera recorded two masked men, wearing all black and carrying handguns, enter the restaurant’s unlocked side door. Higgins propped open the door after it was locked by another employee, which allowed the men to enter the McDonald’s, according to the news release.

The three stole nightly deposit bags, and employees were forced into a freezer at gunpoint.

Higgins’ co-defendant, Levy Larkin Brown, was found guilty in April 2021 of armed robbery. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison. Charges against DeQuan Blue are still pending, according to the news release.