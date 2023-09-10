Woman helping friend leave abusive relationship is shot and killed, Texas cops say

A Texas woman was shot and killed while trying to help a friend escape an abusive relationship, according to Houston-area police.

Deputies responded to an apartment complex in Spring on Sept. 9 and found a woman dead at the scene, with multiple gunshot wounds, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a news release.

Investigators say the woman, who was in her 20s, was trying to help a “friend leaving an alleged abusive relationship,” Gonzalez said.

The boyfriend is accused of fatally shooting the woman and her dog, according to Gonzalez.

First responders found the woman unresponsive next to an elevator on the sixth floor of a parking garage, officials told KPRC.

The boyfriend ran away from the scene and authorities are searching for him, Gonzalez said. He was seen driving a white Jeep Wrangler, license plate number TFN-4278.

Please be on the lookout for Dmitri Humphrey, wanted in connection with the shooting death of a female and her dog. Shooting occurred at 2323 E Mossy Oaks. Humphrey fled the scene in White Jeep Wrangler, TX LP: TFN-4278. If you know his whereabouts, call us at 713-274-9100

1/2 https://t.co/ZuX1UGrRXL pic.twitter.com/BjMtO5pqRO — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 9, 2023

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-274-9100.

Spring is roughly 25 miles north of downtown Houston.

