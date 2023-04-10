Woman helps homeless man, gets robbed, police say

Apr. 10—JEROME — A homeless man was jailed Sunday after he pulled a gun on a woman who was giving him a ride and then stole her vehicle, authorities allege.

Conemaugh Township police charged Justin D. Klink, 42, with aggravated assault, simple assault, strangulation, reckless endangerment, person not to possess a firearm and related counts.

According to a complaint affidavit, the woman told police Klink was a passenger in the 2014 Ford Escape she was driving south on U.S. Route 219 on Saturday.

The two began arguing when Klink allegedly punched her in the head and choked her as she was driving, the affidavit said.

Klink allegedly pulled a handgun from a green backpack and struck her in the head. The woman said when she stopped the vehicle Klink allegedly pointed the gun at her, saying if she called police "she would be dead."

Klink allegedly pulled her out of the driver's seat. The woman said she ran away as Klink drove off in the Escape, the affidavit said.

The woman told police Klink had been staying with her a few days because he was homeless.

Klink was arraigned by on-call District Judge Sandra Stevanus, of New Centerville, and sent to Somerset County Jail after failing to post $75,000 bond.