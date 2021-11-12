Woman helps police catch Reading man accused of attacking her near her home

Nov. 11—Reading police arrested a city man after he approached a woman in a coin laundry last week and she recognized him as the man who attacked her in her apartment building, investigators said.

Robert Taylor II, 28, who was on parole for robbery at the time of his arrest Saturday, was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail following arraignment before District Judge Steven M. Chieffo in Reading Central Court. Taylor has not posted bail, according to court records.

Taylor, of the 400 block of South Fifth Street, faces charges of attempted rape by force, attempted rape of an unconscious victim, aggravated and simple assault, and strangulation (choking).

According to the probable cause affidavit:

On May 19 about 11:40 a.m. a woman returned to her apartment building in the 100 block of Church Street after a trip to the bank. When she was about to open the door to enter, a man later identified as Taylor approached her and asked something she could not understand because she doesn't speak English.

She ignored him and walked into the vestibule. He followed her inside, pushed her against the wall, causing her to hit her head against the wall and fall. He got on top of her and choked her. She passed out, and when she regained consciousness, she realized her pants had been pulled down.

She punched and kicked Taylor until he ran out of the building.

Police were called. The woman complained of pain in her neck and throat and was taken by ambulance to Reading Hospital. She had visible marks on both sides of her neck, scratches on her arms, and a broken fingernail. She also had a bite mark on her right wrist.

Investigators obtained security camera footage that showed Taylor walking up to the doorway of the apartment building and out of view of the camera just before the woman arrived. About six minutes later, the man is seen walking out of the apartment building and heading north on Church Street. A witness said the man began running north as he tried to take his picture after hearing the woman's screams.

On Nov. 3, the woman called Criminal Investigator Daniel Cedeno. She said she was in a laundromat at North 10th and Greenwich streets when a man walked in and started speaking to her. She did not understand what he was saying except for wanting to know where she lived.

She recognized the man as the person who had attacked her. Police obtained security camera images of the man to identify him with the help of his state parole officer.