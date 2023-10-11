Woman in her 80s sexually assaulted inside Pittsburgh home; active investigation underway

Pittsburgh police are investigating the sexual assault of a senior citizen in Homewood.

According to police, the assault happened early on Oct. 7 at a home on Rosedale Street.

The victim is described as a woman in her 80s. She was taken to the hospital by medics for evaluation after speaking with police.

The department’s Special Victims Unit detectives have been speaking with neighbors and are looking for any available video that could help with the investigation.

At this time, a suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with information or video should call Pittsburgh police at 412-323-7800 and ask for SVU detectives.

