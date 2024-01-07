A woman in her 90s was rescued from a collapsed home, 5 days after Japan earthquake

A woman in her 90s was pulled out of the rubble of her collapsed house alive five days after a major earthquake struck western Japan.

The woman in Suzu city, Ishikawa Prefecture, survived for 124 hours after the 7.6 magnitude quake hit the area on Monday. She was rescued at around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

"This is a very rare case, as it is the rescue of a person alive quite a long time after an earthquake. We are fully aware that such cases can happen, so we will carry on looking for others without giving up," a member of the emergency rescue team told Japanese outlet NHK.

Trapped in a narrow space

Kume Takanori, a member of the rescue team told NHK that the woman had been trapped in a narrow space between the first and second story of the home. Rescuers spent hours trying to free her.

The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital for treatment. Takanori told NHK that she sustained a leg injury. Her knee had been stuck beneath furniture and other objects.

Takanori said the woman's survival is rare since the chance of survival in a disaster drops significantly after the first 72 hours.

Inaba Mototaka, a doctor from the non-profit organization Peace Winds Japan, told NHK a person has a higher chance of survival after 72-hours if they have access to water, and are in warm conditions. He thinks the woman might have had access to rainwater.

Rescuers conduct searches for survivors as snow hampers rescue operations in the city of Suzu, Ishikawa prefecture on January 7, 2024, after a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture on New Year's Day.

At least 126 people killed

So far, area earthquakes, subsequent aftershocks and landslide have resulted in at least 126 deaths. More than 500 people were also injured. Countless homes and infrastructure were also destroyed.

Nearly 200 others are still unaccounted for. There's still a risk of additional damage from aftershocks.

Officials are concerned that roads that are already cracked could completely collapse especially with anticipated rain and snow. The aftermath could also cause damage and blockages to roads that are critical for delivering relief shipments.

