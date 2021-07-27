Woman and her daughter shot in Airway Heights

Jul. 27—A woman and her daughter were shot early Tuesday at a home in Airway Heights, according to KHQ.

Police have described the incident as domestic violence and are searching for the suspect, Zion J. Carters, 38, KHQ reported. The victims were transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

The shooting occurred at 1013 S. Aspen Court, less than three blocks from the Airway Heights police station.

Law enforcement issued a shelter-in-place warning for the Airway Heights area about 4:30 a.m.

The report will be updated.