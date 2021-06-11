Woman and her year-old grandson killed in Florida Publix shooting had no apparent connection to gunman

Three dead at a Publix shooting in Florida on Thursday (Getty Images)

The victims of a shooting in Royal Palm Beach, Florida, had no obvious connection to the gunman, according to officials.

A woman and her one-year-old grandson were fatally shot on Thursday, roughly 15 miles from Palm Beach.

Teri Barbera, a spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, said in a news release on Thursday that the victims were unknown to the shooter, 55-year-old Timothy J Wall.

He killed himself at the scene, outside a Publix supermarket in Royal Palm Beach, on Palm Beach Boulevard.

“There is no known motive or relationship between the gunman and the victims," said Ms Barbera on Thursday. "However, detectives are still investigating.”

The identities of the victims are not being disclosed at the request of family, who invoked Florida’s Marsy’s Law, according to officials.

No motive has been identified for the shooting, which was over in a matter of minutes. The two victims and suspect were dead when officers turned up.

"This one is hard. You don’t like to hear about these things in your district. You don’t like to hear about them anywhere in the country," said Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay.