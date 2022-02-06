Woman and her son found shot to death in southwest Illinois home. Here’s what we know

A mother and her son were found shot to death early Sunday in their home in Cahokia Heights, according to authorities.

Esther Cummings, 76, and Ronnie Cummings, 48, both of Calvin Boulevard, were pronounced dead at the scene at 8:58 a.m. and 8:59 a.m., respectively, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

A person of interest was taken in custody. Police are not saying whether they believe he killed the victims. He had not been charged, and his identity was not released.

Police were called to the 2700 block of Calvin Boulevard early Sunday to investigate the report of a double homicide, confirmed Francella Jackson, director of administrative operations for Cahokia Heights.

Jackson said the crime appears to be domestic in nature.

“It is still under investigation. No further details will be released at this time,” Jackson said.