Woman from Hickory wanted, accused of injuring child

Police say a woman is facing a felony child abuse charge after a child was found unresponsive in an apartment in mid-July.

The Long View Police Department is looking for Milisa Loraine Robinson, 30, according to a news release sent out on Thursday.

The charge stems from an incident on July 18, according to Long View police. Around noon, the Catawba County Communications Center got a 911 call for a child “experiencing respiratory difficulties” at an apartment on 18th Street Pl.

First responders found the child and took them to a hospital by helicopter. Law enforcement then responded “due to suspicious circumstances.”

LVPD and the State Bureau of Investigation began looking into the case. Police say they got evidence that Robinson “was responsible for the juvenile’s life-threatening injuries.”

The child’s current condition wasn’t given.

According to LVPD, Child Protective Services was requested to take custody of two other children under Robinson’s care.

Police are asking for anyone who knows where Robinson is to call 828-327-2343. A photo of Robinson wasn’t made immediately available.

(WATCH: Pilot, passenger killed in Lake Hickory plane crash, officials say)