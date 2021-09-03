Woman hid boyfriend’s gun after he was shot to death in Fort Worth. She gets probation

A 20-year-old Garland woman who hid her boyfriend’s handgun after a deadly shooting in January 2020 at a Fort Worth apartment complex was sentenced on Thursday to two years of probation.

The woman’s boyfriend was killed in the shooting, which occurred on Jan. 15, 2020, at an east Fort Worth apartment complex.

Kayla Marie Baughman was sentenced to 24 months of deferred adjudication probation in Criminal District Court No. 1 in Fort Worth.

Deferred adjudication probation means if she successfully completes the terms of her probation, there will be no finding of guilt, the case will be dismissed and she will not have a conviction on her record.

She was arrested in April 2020 after a Fort Worth police investigation found that she had lied about the handgun when she was first questioned about the shooting.

Baughman hid her boyfriend’s handgun in a drainage culvert after the fatal shooting, according to a warrant.

Her boyfriend, Christopher Castorena, died after an exchange of gunfire with another man, the warrant says.

Initially, Baughman told Fort Worth detectives she had walked into the apartment in the 6500 block of Melwood Street while holding hands with her boyfriend and she didn’t mention his handgun.

But Baughman later confessed that she had lied about the gun because she didn’t want Castorena to get in trouble if he survived the shooting, according to her arrest warrant obtained by the Star-Telegram.

On that January 2020 night, gunfire erupted in a Fort Worth apartment after Castorena and his girlfriend stepped inside. Another man was wounded in the shooting, but Fort Worth police have not commented on whether he was charged in the incident.