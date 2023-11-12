Woman hiding in home from armed intruder pleads with 911 for help, Ohio cops say

Police in Ohio used new technology to help locate a woman hiding and pleading for help during a home invasion that left a man injured, authorities said.

At 12:21 a.m. on Nov. 9, 911 dispatchers received several “incomplete” calls, according to a Facebook post by the Akron Police Department. During one of the calls, the caller said one word: “Help.”

“During the frantic call, a fast-thinking technician sent a Prepared Live Link to the number,” the post said.

Prepared Live is a technology that allows police to text a person, request live video and pinpoint their location.

The dispatcher then sent a text to the caller’s phone, WJW reported.

“The text read, ‘this is Akron, we got a 911 call, is everything okay?’ And then she literally responds back with ‘help’ and the address,” Capt. David Laughlin with the Akron Police Department told WJW.

Police told WEWS they were able to locate the woman who called 911 along with a 26-year-old man in the home who had been shot and was in critical condition.

Investigators say a possibly masked intruder forced their way into the home and shot the man.

“There was a young man who’d been shot, and there was a female in the upstairs bedroom. Didn’t know if the shooter was still on scene, so you can’t communicate very well with 911 if you’re afraid of being found,” Laughlin told WEWS.

The man was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery. He was last listed in serious but stable condition, police said.

Police are investigating and working to identify a suspect or suspects. They say a motive is unknown.

