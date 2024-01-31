Woman high on meth crashes stolen ambulance into tree, hits worker with metal rod, Ga. deputies say

A woman is accused of stealing an ambulance and crashing it into a tree before she hit a man with a metal rod on Friday.

On Friday at around 3:15 p.m., Bibb County deputies received a call from an ambulance worker named Hunter McClure, who said a woman had stolen his ambulance.

The ambulance was in the area to pick up a patient at Eastside Dialysis.

Deputies said the woman, identified as Jessica Lusher, crashed the ambulance into a tree. McClure then chased after the woman, who hit him with a steal rod, according to deputies.

When deputies arrived, they found Lusher, who appeared to be “demented or high,” according to the sheriff’s office report.

Lusher was eventually drug tested and found with cocaine and meth in her system.

She was charged with theft by taking motor vehicle and simple assault.

