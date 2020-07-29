Woman’s highway death was streamed live on Facebook, Mississippi police say

Jackson police are investigating the death of a woman struck and killed while trying to retrieve her phone on the interstate.

Authorities say Ashlee Sims, 26, was hit by an oncoming car on Interstate 55 just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to local station WJTV. The incident was streamed live in a video posted to Sims’ Facebook page.

The mother of two was livestreaming and singing along in her car, at times looking down and talking into the camera, the Clarion Ledger reported. At one point, she extends the phone out the car window when it falls from her hand and lands in the roadway.

A few minutes go by before Sims gets out of her car to find her phone.

“Still recording, Sims can be heard attempting to retrieve her phone when she lets out a scream and the sound of impact can be heard,” according to the newspaper. “The impact is followed by the sound of screeching tires and a horn stuck in place.”

Sims was declared dead at the scene, WAPT reported, citing police.

By Wednesday afternoon, the Facebook livestream had more than 670,000 views and had been shared more than 29,000 times.

McClatchy News is not sharing the video due to its graphic nature and out of respect for the victim’s family.

Sims’ Facebook page was flooded with prayers and condolences as news of her death spread.

“Rip Classmate,” someone commented under the video.

“My heart just (expletive) broke into a million pieces,” wrote another. “OMFG LORD GOD please cover this family. Lord I don’t even know what to say this is SOOOOOOOO HURTFUL.”

Authorities said the crash remains under investigation.

