Woman hit with ‘baseball-sized rock,’ punched by another woman on Lake Lanier dock, deputies say

A woman is recovering after officials say she was attacked at Lake Lanier.

On Thursday, a Hall County Sheriff’s deputy was called to a dock at the Port of Indecision at Lake Lanier Islands by a security guard just before 9 p.m.

When the deputy arrived, he found a 25-year-old woman who had a cut on her forehead.

According to the investigation, the victim had been riding a jet ski with a friend who dropped her off on the dock while he returned his boat.

While she was waiting for her friend, another woman on the dock approached her and his her on the head with a large rock and punched her.

Authorities said the rock was about the size of a baseball. The victim told police she did not know her attacker. Officials said there has been no arrest as of Monday.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The investigation into what prompted the attack remains ongoing.

