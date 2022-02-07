Woman hit by car in Kennewick is critical. The driver and passengers took off running

Police are searching for the driver who hit a 28-year-old woman and left her seriously injured in the middle of Clearwater Avenue in Kennewick.

Kennewick police were called just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday about a pedestrian hit by a car while trying to cross the busy street. She was in critical condition on the 5000 block of Clearwater when emergency responders arrived, said Lt. Jason Kiel in a news release.

Kennewick Fire Department medics tried stabilizing her before taking her to the hospital.

She was in critical condition as of 2:30 a.m., said the release. An updated condition was not immediately available later Monday morning.

A piece of beaded jewelry sits on the sidewalk near the police investigative paint markings indicate where a 28-year-old woman was hit Sunday night in the middle of Clearwater Avenue in Kennewick. Police are searching for the driver who seriously injured the pedestrian in the westbound lanes in the 5000 block of the five lane roadway.

After hitting the woman, the driver pulled over and got out and ran off, along with passengers in the car, said Kiel.

A Kennewick police dog tracked them, and found items belonging to the suspects, but officers eventually lost the trail and no one was arrested.

The type of car involved and information about the suspects has yet to be released.

The Kennewick police traffic unit is continuing to investigate the hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kennewick police through the non-emergency dispatch line at 509-628-0333 and reference case 22-05124