Woman hit by car and thrown off highway overpass while waiting for tow truck, cops say

A woman died after she was hit by a car and knocked off an overpass in an early morning crash on Interstate 20 in Georgia, police told news outlets.

The crash occurred at about 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1 on I-20 eastbound near the Fulton Industrial Boulevard exit, WSB-TV reported, citing the City of South Fulton police.

Investigators said the woman was waiting for her car to be loaded onto a tow truck when she was struck, WAGA and WANF reported. The impact sent her off of the overpass, police told WSB-TV.

Authorities haven’t released the woman’s name.

The crash closed multiple lanes on the interstate, but they have since reopened, WANF reported, citing the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Two people in the car that hit the woman were taken to a hospital with injuries, police told WSB-TV.

McClatchy News reached out to the City of South Fulton Police Department for an update Jan. 1 and was awaiting a response.

Authorities didn’t release additional details but said the crash is under investigation.

