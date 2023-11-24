Woman hit by car while walking on Deans Bridge Road in Augusta

A woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car Thanksgiving afternoon.

At 6:41 p.m., Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 2800 block of Deans Bridge Road for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, according to a news release.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman lying on the road, according to the release. She was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

As of 8:30 p.m., deputies were speaking to the driver of the vehicle, who remained on scene, according to the release.

"The case is actively being investigated and no further information is available at this time," according to the sheriff's office.

