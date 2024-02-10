Woman hit by COASTER train dies in North County

ENCINITAS, Calif. — An investigation is underway in North County after a woman was fatally struck by a COASTER train, authorities said.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Chesterfield Drive and San Elijo Avenue in Encinitas.

North Coastal Sheriff’s deputies responded and found a woman who had been hit by a southbound North County Transit District train. The victim, whose identity was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit (TEU) is now conducting an investigation into the tragic incident, SDSO confirmed. TEU investigates incidents along the routes of the North County Transit District.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the sheriff’s department’s non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.

