Woman hit by driver on a busy Charlotte road has died, police say.

A 58-year-old woman died at a hospital after being hit by a driver while crossing a busy Charlotte road early Thursday, police said.

Just after midnight, Lisa Pettis was crossing the street in the 2800 block of The Plaza when she was struck by a subcompact SUV driven by a 40-year-old woman, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Pettis was not in the crosswalk, police said.

MEDIC treated Pettis for serious injuries at the scene before taking her to the hospital, according to CMPD.

The driver wasn’t impaired, police said, but an investigation into the wreck continues.

CMPD urges anyone who may have seen or has information about the crash to call CMPD Detective Chuck Jamieson at 704-432-2169, extension 3, or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line at 704-334-1600.

