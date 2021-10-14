Woman who was hit in face with bottle declines to press charges

Oct. 14—Joplin police say a woman who was hit in the face with a bottle when she tried to intervene in a couple's argument has declined to press charges.

Megan L. Blose, 26, was treated at Freeman Hospital West after an incident Friday night in the 2900 block of West 16th Street.

Capt. Will Davis said Blose tried to intervene in an argument between a man and his wife, and was hit in the face with a bottle. But she declined to sign a complaint against her assailant in what police regarded as a felony assault, he said.