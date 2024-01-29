Woman hit, killed by DUI driver in Fresno, police says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is dead after being hit by a driver who was under the influence Saturday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Investigators report around 6 p.m. a car was traveling southbound on Fresno Street approaching Cambridge Avenue when they struck a homeless woman crossing the street outside of the crosswalk.

Police say the woman succumbed to her injuries as a result of the collision.

During the course of their investigation detectives say they learned that while speed was not a factor in the collision, the driver was found to be under the influence of marijuana.

Investigators say the driver was not at fault for the collision and was cited for DUI charges.

This is an active investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.

