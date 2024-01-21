Woman hit, killed in Howard County hit-and-run

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Howard County police said that they’re investigating a fatal hit and run that happened in Ellicott City on Saturday afternoon.

A car – believed to be a 2013-2018 silver Nissan Altima – was traveling east on Baltimore National Pike at Ridge Rd. at about 4:55 p.m. when it struck a woman crossing the street in a crosswalk.

The woman was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where she was pronounced dead.

The car did not stop, and continued east on Baltimore National Pike, police said in a press release.

Police are continuing to investigate the collision and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 313-4750.

