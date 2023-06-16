Woman hit, killed by pickup truck at Rock Hill intersection

Police in Rock Hill say a woman was hit and killed while she was crossing the street Thursday afternoon.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers went to the intersection of Cel-River Road and Cherry Road after the crash was reported. RHPD says the woman was killed at the scene of the crash.

Police say the woman was walking in a crosswalk when a Ford F-150 turned right onto Cherry Road and hit her.

The driver of the pickup truck was given a citation for “disregarding a traffic control device.” The driver wasn’t identified.

The York County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim 54-year-old Deborah Jeanette Putteet from Indian Land.

Rock Hill police say the crash is still under investigation.

