Woman hit, killed after Seminole County crash, troopers say

Florida Highway Patrol said a woman has died following a crash in Seminole County Saturday evening.

Troopers said a Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling eastbound on State Road 436 near Jewel Drive.

According to a news release, a pedestrian walked into the eastbound lanes of State Road 436 but not in a marked crosswalk.

Investigators said the Dodge hit the woman.

The driver and passengers were not injured and stayed at the scene.

The 76-year-old woman from Egypt was taken to Advent Health Altamonte Springs, where she died.

FHP said the crash is still under investigation.

See a map of the scene below:

