Woman hit and killed by stolen forklift

A woman was killed when she was hit by a forklift that had been stolen from a Maryland home improvement store, officials said Sunday.

The victim was found dead underneath the forklift. Investigators with the Charles County Sheriff's Office believe the suspect stole the woman's car after hitting her.

Officers initially responded to a home improvement store on Crain Highway in Waldorf around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, officials said. Witnesses told said the suspect broke in, stole the forklift and rammed through the gates. Officers later found the forklift at another home improvement store.

Investigators said they believe the suspect struck the woman in the parking lot of the second business. The woman has not yet been identified and officials said they don't if the victim knew the suspect.

Police said the suspect may be driving a dark copper-colored 2019 Ford Fusion with damage to the passenger side and a missing side mirror.

The suspect was not immediately identified and the sheriff's office did not provide a description.

