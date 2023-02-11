Woman hit, killed by train while crossing railroad tracks in Plant City, police say
A woman was hit by an Amtrak train and killed in Plant City Friday evening, according to police.
The woman was on Maryland Avenue when she tried to cross the railroad tracks south of Baker Street around 5 p.m., the Plant City Police Department said in a news release. A westbound Amtrak train hit her and she died.
The woman’s death is under investigation, police said.
Maryland Avenue is closed between Baker and Church streets.