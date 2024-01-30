Woman hit and killed by vehicle in Ormond Beach

A woman walking to a condominium in Ormond Beach Monday night was hit and killed by a vehicle on Atlantic Avenue, officials said.

According to Ormond Beach police spokeswoman Pauline Dulang, the 71-year-old pedestrian was struck at 6:42 p.m. Monday at 100 S. Atlantic Ave. near the intersection of Bosarvey Drive.

The victim, who was not in a crosswalk, was trying to get to her family's condominium. She stopped in the median, and when she started to walk east again, she was hit by a sport utility vehicle, Dulang said.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene of the crash and cooperated with police.

Ormond Beach fire paramedics, along with those from the Volusia County Emergency Medical Services tried to keep the victim alive and transported her to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach.

The 71-year-old woman died at the hospital, DuLang said.

Ormond Beach police are urging the public to use pedestrian crosswalks, stay visible to motorists, obey traffic signals and exercise caution.

The accident investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Josh Morris at Josh.Morris@ormondbeach.org or 386-676-3550.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida woman crossing road in Ormond killed by vehicle