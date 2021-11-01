Woman hit, man shot during Middletown home invasion

A convicted felon who police said forced his way Sunday night into a Middletown home, where he struck a woman and shot a man, faces charges of home invasion and criminal attempt to commit murder.

Husamaldin Muhammd, 50, of Morse Street in Hamden also was charged with first-degree assault; first-degree reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, among others, police said. He was in custody Monday on $750,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Superior Court in Middletown.

According to police, they responded to a report of gunfire at an address in Traverse Square, a housing complex in the south end of the city, about 7:50 p.m. When officers arrived, they learned the attack was an act of domestic violence involving an intruder and a woman, and that “a third party in the residence had been shot during an altercation.”

They also learned Muhammd had forced his way into the home and hit the female victim in the mouth. He then struck the man, Bobby Merrimarahajara, 30, with a pistol before shooting him in the shoulder, police said.

Merrimarahajara left before police arrived and was taken to Middlesex Hospital by a friend. He later was transferred to Hartford Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition Monday, police said.

Muhammd also left the home, but later was found at his Hamden apartment. With help from Hamden police, officers surrounded the home, made contact with him and got him to peacefully come out.

