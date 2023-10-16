Woman hit by police vehicle after Brighton pursuit

A woman has been seriously injured when she was hit by a police vehicle following a car pursuit.

A driver failed to stop for police in St James's Street, Brighton, in the early hours of Sunday, Sussex Police said.

A police vehicle hit a woman after she got out of the vehicle in Peacehaven. She was treated for serious injuries.

The vehicle was stopped by police on the A27 near the Beddingham roundabout at about 00:30 BST and a man arrested.

A 30-year-old man from Eastbourne has been charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop when directed by a police officer, and driving while over the prescribed limit for alcohol.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

He is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court on 7 December.

The woman was treated in hospital for serious injuries and later discharged, a police spokesman said.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, he said.

Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to contact police.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.