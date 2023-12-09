Woman hit by shot fired from outside DeLand home, according to police

A DeLand woman was hit in the shoulder by a shot fired from outside her home Thursday night, according to police.

The shooting occurred in the 900 block of Sherwood Drive at around 7:30 p.m. The woman was not named.

"Currently, detectives believe this was an isolated incident and not a random act," DeLand police reported in a social media post.

The victim was transported via ambulance to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, no suspect is in custody, police said.

"DeLand police detectives are actively pursuing leads in this case. No more information is available for release at this time."

