Woman who hit SLO County police officer with car found guilty of DUI, hit-and-run

A Santa Maria woman was found guilty of felony hit-and-run and DUI on Monday, after she hit a police officer with her car during a domestic disturbance dispute in 2023.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office announced a jury found Laura Lee Millar, 44, guilty on three of four charged counts: felony hit-and-run causing injury, felony driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and felony driving with a blood alcohol level exceeding .08% causing injury.

The jury found Millar not guilty of charges of assaulting a peace officer.

According to the District Attorney’s Office news release, the Arroyo Grande Police Department was dispatched to Courtland Street and Grand Avenue on Feb. 23, 2023, for an argument between two people, one of whom was Millar.

According to the release, Millar fled the scene in her car when officers arrived — but as she was driving through the parking lot, an officer attempting to stop her walked in front of the vehicle. The officer shone a flashlight through the windshield, commanding her to stop, but Millar did not stop and hit the officer, according to the release.

The impact caused the officer “significant injury,” the District Attorney’s Office said. She then drove from the scene.

Millar was later apprehended after driving on Highway 101 in Buellton at speeds of up to 100 mph, according to the release. It was determined Millar was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Millar faces a maximum of six years and eight months in state prison. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 29.