Woman hits 4 people with her car near Stuart grocery store, police say

STUART — Police officers said a woman struck four people with her car outside of Fresh Market on 2300 Southeast Ocean Avenue.

The people were walking near the supermarket Tuesday afternoon. The woman fled after hitting the people, according to Stuart police.

Officers later found the vehicle and the driver and said they had reason to believe the driver intentionally hit the people with her car.

The driver could face four counts of attempted murder charges, police said.

One person was airlifted to Lawnwood Medical Center and Heart Institute in Fort Pierce and the other three people had minor injuries, police said.

No other information was available Tuesday evening.

