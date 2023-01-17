Woman hits baby in street, killing child, before taking off and painting her car, MPD says

A woman faces charges months after a child was hit with a car, eventually leading to that child’s death, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said a young girl was hit by a car on August 14, 2022 around 3:30 p.m. The car responsible, a blueish-green Toyota Scion with green rims, took off, police said. That girl was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but died four days later, according to MPD.

Months later, on January 16, 2023, Memphis Police said they found the car responsible on Compress Drive in Memphis. The driver of that car, 22-year-old Anisha Millon, was taken to a police station for questioning.

Police said that Millon waived her rights and gave police her account of that fateful night.

Millon told police that she was on her way home from work, driving her 2007 Toyota Scion, and was on her way to pick up her own children when a baby came into the street.

She claimed that she couldn’t avoid hitting the baby, pulled over after the crash and thought about turning around, according to Memphis Police.

But, because she was scared, she left the scene and made no attempts to go back to the scene of the crash and check on the child, police said.

Memphis Police said Million even paid to have her blue car with green rims painted all black, concealing the original color, days after the crash.

Millon was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, violation of financial law and not having a driver’s license.

