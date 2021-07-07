Woman hits cops in wild police chase which she ends by ordering food at McDonalds

A McDonald’s in Worcester, Massachusetts, where a 38-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday (GoogleStreetView)

A woman has been arrested in Massachusetts following a police chase in which she drove a stolen truck through a McDonald’s drive-thru.

According to police in Worcester, the 38-year-old woman stole the truck on Tuesday morning and hit a number of vehicles before a chase ensued.

Johanna Gardell, who stole the pick-up truck, allegedly fled from an officer who approached her, and continued into heavy traffic in the eastern part of Worcester.

She attempted to get around heavy traffic and hit another vehicle, according to police. An officer who was on foot was also struck by Ms Gardell, and “dragged” along by the vehicle.

Officers called off the chase for “safety reasons”, and instead followed her through Worcester at a low speed.

She was arrested at a McDonald’s drive-thru, where she tried to order food as police officers followed in two vehicles.

“She intentionally struck one of the vehicles, but went off the road and got her vehicle stuck in the mulch on McDonald’s property,” the police said on Wednesday.

“Officers approached the vehicle and were able to pull her out of it, while she fought and struggled.”

The truck was a company car fitted with a GPS tracker. Its driver was the first to report Ms Gardell to police on Tuesday.

She was arrested at the McDonald’s and charged with failing to stop for police, assault and battery, and disorderly conduct – among other felonies. She will be arraigned in court.

The officer who was struck by the truck was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.