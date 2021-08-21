Woman hits, injures man with car early this morning after Friday fight

Aug. 21—A man was taken to the hospital after a woman hit him with a vehicle early this morning, apparently connected to a fight the two had yesterday, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

At 3:22 a.m., police were called to the first block of East Fairview Avenue on a reported pedestrian crash.

The injured man was taken to Kettering Health Dayton, formerly Grandview Hospital.

It is unclear how serious the man's injuries were.

Records said this was related to a domestic incident yesterday, when police were called to the 200 block of Hamilton Avenue.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.