Woman hits, injures man with car early this morning after Friday fight
Aug. 21—A man was taken to the hospital after a woman hit him with a vehicle early this morning, apparently connected to a fight the two had yesterday, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.
At 3:22 a.m., police were called to the first block of East Fairview Avenue on a reported pedestrian crash.
The injured man was taken to Kettering Health Dayton, formerly Grandview Hospital.
It is unclear how serious the man's injuries were.
Records said this was related to a domestic incident yesterday, when police were called to the 200 block of Hamilton Avenue.
