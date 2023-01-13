Woman hits sisters with car after fight outside of Cordova bar, police say

A fight outside of a Cordova bar ended with a woman purposely driving into a pair of sisters and speeding off, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

It happened Sunday night, January 8 outside of Mugshots Bar and Grill.

Police said Angel Moore was leaving the bar when she walked up to a woman and hit her in the face. That woman’s sister was able to get her away from the fight with Moore, police said.

Moore then got into a black Mercedes and drove into one of the sisters, flipping the woman onto the hood, according to her arrest affidavit.

As Moore sped off, she then intentionally ran into the other sister, also flipping that woman onto the hood of the Mercedes, court records show.

Both of the sisters later caught medical treatment for injuries.

The sisters identified Moore to police and Moore was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

