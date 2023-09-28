Woman holding baby run over after argument in Dayton

Police are investigating after a woman had her legs run over by a vehicle in Dayton Wednesday evening.

Police and medics were called to the 2800 block of East Third Street to reports of a person being hit by a car around 6:45 p.m.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a witness tells dispatchers what she saw as a baby can be heard crying in the background.

“A lady was outside with her kids, I don’t know if it was her husband or boyfriend but he ran her over,” the caller tells dispatchers.

Police said Thursday that the suspect and a 26-year-old woman got into a verbal argument which led to the woman being assaulted. Police noted the suspect and woman were known to each other.

She was thrown to the ground while holding her baby and had her legs run over by a vehicle, according to Dayton Police Sergeant Roberta Bailey. The baby was not run over.

The woman was taken to Miami Valley Hospital to be treated for her injuries and has since been released.

“The baby was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital for precautionary purposes because the baby is so young,” Bailey said.

Dayton Police Domestic Violence Detectives are investigating the incident.